Man, woman fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide in south city

A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds to their heads in the Holly Hills neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot to death in south St. Louis on Monday evening.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 38-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were found in the 5400 block of Dewey around 5 p.m. with gunshot wounds to their heads. This is in the Holly Hills neighborhood.

Tuesday morning, police said the incident appeared to be a murder-suicide. Homicide detectives are investigating and anyone with information should contact them at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

