St. Louis landscaping companies juggle gas price hike

Most of the work requires a lot of fuel. They use it for their trucks, trimmers, and lawn mowers.

ST. LOUIS — High gas prices have continued to burn a hole in drivers’ pockets as the nationwide average hit $5.

Businesses have also been impacted, including trucking and landscaping companies.

According to GasBuddy, prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen more than 25 million barrels since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and accelerated demand going into summer.

The price of oil has also jumped due to escalations from the Russian war on Ukraine.



Crews with Hendel Lawn Care Service were out and about Thursday using the sun to their advantage.

Owner Dan Hendel told 5 On Your Side he cashes out on about 40,000 gallons a year.

Hendel said while he faced higher fuel costs than prices at the pump, the increase weighed even more heavily on his clients.



“Unfortunately it doesn't impact us as badly as we have to pass the cost along to our customers. So you start getting gas prices this high, it just increases the prices for them and not allowing them to do as much around their homes as they'd like to do," he said.



Hendel has rallied for regulation so he can know how to rev up mowing forward

"It's hard for a small business owner like myself to understand where fuel prices are going for us to be able to do future bids."

The company has also juggled a difficult labor force having a tough time hiring and keeping people to drive and operate the equipment. He increased pay to meet that need.