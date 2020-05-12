St. Louis man wins $1 million on scratcher ticket

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man recently won $1 million on a scratcher.
According to the Missouri Lottery, Torris Williams won it on the "$5 Million Cash Extravaganza" scratchers game.
He bought the winning ticket at Schnucks at 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza.
Williams is the 152nd winner of a scratchers prize of $1 million or more from the Missouri Lottery and the 13th winner this year.
According to the Missouri Lottery, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in the last fiscal year.
Retailers in the county received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses and an additional $29 million went to educational programs in the county.
All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of prizes of more than $600, by appointment only.