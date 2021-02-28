The clinic distributed 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health on Saturday held an all-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Omega Center in north St. Louis. During the clinic, 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were distributed.

Officials said the event targeted people who live in seven north St. Louis ZIP codes with populations less likely to have access to the vaccine. Once people got out of their cars in the parking lot, they stood in a line that went out the door of the building and around the parking lot.

Alex Davis, a city resident, said the process was quick. Any problems were minor.

“The worst problem is staying in the car,” said Sharon Viviano. “They don’t tell you that you can get out. You got to get out and come in (the building).”

Acting St. Louis Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said the event was designed to provide vaccine for some of the people who need it most.

“We used the information that was included in our registration data base to identify those individuals who are most vulnerable who need access to the COVID-19 vaccine," he said.

Back in line, people described how they were notified.

Jackie Tillmon said, “The registration as easy. They sent me a registration on my phone," said Jackie Tillmon.

A woman in line near Tillmon said once she received a text message, the rest was "super, super easy."