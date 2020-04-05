St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says reopening announcement could come this week

"We have to be firm and continue the stay-at-home order a little while longer"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city and St. Louis County are working together on a timeline to reopen their economies and may be able to open by mid-May.

"Fingers crossed, by mid-May, if we can continue to see improved numbers," Krewson said during her update on Facebook Live Monday afternoon.

She said an announcement could come this week. In the meantime, residents will have to adhere to the stay-at-home order a little while longer.

"We continue to have the majority of the cases here in the St. Louis region," Krewson said. "We continue to have community spread."

She added the region has reached its peak in COVID-19 cases and is hopeful to sustain the downward trajectory. But she said medical professionals warn there could be an uptick in cases after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

To date, 70 people have died due to COVID-19 in the city. There have been 1,345 total cases and 87 people are currently in quarantine due to exposure, according to the city's website.

Krewson said the city is working to expand testing to first responders, essential workers and others, but getting testing kits remains a struggle. She said adhering to social distancing guidelines and wearing masks are still key to prevention.

"I think we're in for wearing masks for quite a while," she said.

Missouri's stay-at-home order expired Sunday and phase one of the reopening plan is underway in parts of the state.