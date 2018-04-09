ST. LOUIS — A toddler was blue and not breathing in her mother's arms.

That was the terrifying moment a St. Louis fire captain's wife experienced. She was able to save her daughter's life and she's sharing her story to help others.

Leann Mosby cries when she thinks about Sunday, Aug. 26th. It's the day when her daughter suddenly stopped breathing.

Blaire is 23-months-old. She was sitting in this high chair snacking on a chip, when she started to choke. Leann's used the CPR techniques that her fire captain husband, Garon Mosby, taught her. She had also called 911 and went to a neighbors house.

She's grateful the 911 dispatcher could walk her through the CPR steps to make sure she was doing it right.

Leann also recommends that anybody who has to take care of someone, young or old, learn CPR. You can contact the American Heart Association for information on classes by clicking on this link.

