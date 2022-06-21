St. Louis Personnel Division changes qualifications for city's next chief

Candidates to become the city's next chief must hold the rank of lieutenant or above

ST. LOUIS — The pool of candidates to become St. Louis’ next police chief just got deeper.

The Personnel Division posted a job description for the city’s next top cop Tuesday afternoon.

It reads, in part, “Applicants must currently have at least 10 years of increasingly responsible professional policing experience, including five years of patrol operations, administrative, or investigative responsibility at the rank of Police Commander or higher. OR an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.”

In St. Louis, commanders are usually lieutenants, captains, majors and colonels.

Traditionally, the department has required applicants to have held the rank of captain or above for at least 10 years. During last year’s search for Chief John Hayden’s replacement, there were only four internal candidates who met that criteria.

Interim Personnel Director John Moten has not yet responded to a request for comment about the reason for the change.

It comes after a national search for Hayden’s replacement last year left two white men, Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole and Lt. Col. Michael Sack, as finalists for the job.

Mayor Tishaura Jones was critical of the process, saying it wasn’t transparent.

In St. Louis, the personnel director determines the qualifications for police chief and conducts the search. The Personnel Director is appointed by a mayor, but does not serve at the pleasure of any mayor to prevent patronage.

Long-time Personnel Director Richard Frank stepped down last year, and Jones appointed Moten as the Interim Director in his place.

The process Frank oversaw resulted in six finalists, which were sent to the mayor’s office for consideration. Four of those candidates were external candidates, who did not show up for the test, leaving only the two internal candidates, O’Toole and Sack, from which to pick.

“I only had two white male candidates to choose from and St. Louis is more diverse than white males, our police department is more diverse—there were a lot of diverse candidates within the police department who were kicked out of the first round so I want to start over to find the right candidate,” Jones told The St. Louis American.

The city recently settled a discrimination lawsuit with O’Toole, which included O’Toole’s retirement last month.

Jones appointed Sack as the Interim Chief in May.

The job posting also requires candidates to have a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major course work in Criminal Justice, Police Science, Public or Business Administration, or a closely related field.