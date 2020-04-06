Body cameras one step closer to coming to St. Louis police

The body cameras will cost about $5 million for a 60-month contract

ST. LOUIS — The city is inching closer to providing body cameras for police officers.

Thursday, Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed announced the contract process has begun for the cameras. Last month, a committee selected the company Bodyworn by Utility to outfit officers with cameras.

“This is a major discussion that began here in our own backyard in the wake of the Mike Brown shooting," Reed said in a press release. "For years, our residents have asked us to step up and make a change. I am happy to hear that change is coming."

Utility is the same company St. Louis County uses, so the cameras can be synced if needed, according to Reed's spokeswoman Mary Goodman.

"It works for our benefit regionally to work with the same company," Goodman said.

The body cameras will cost about $5 million for a 60-month contract. It will provide 800 cameras.

Goodman said the company could roll them out quickly, but the timeline for implementation would depend on when the department could train officers.

"We need this to heal. We need this for people to feel more confidence in our police department, especially in the African American community," Reed said. "I am confident this is a positive step in the right direction for our city."

Reed said he is hopeful to have the contract before the Board of Estimate and Apportionment at the next scheduled meeting on June 17.