Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-2500 or call 911.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a 68-year-old man with limited mobility who hasn't been seen since March 24.

Police said Charles Toler Jr. was last seen leaving his home on Allen Market Lane at around noon on March 24.

Police said Toler is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

No other information was provided.