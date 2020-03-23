ST. LOUIS — As many as seven women, including at least three police officers, have accused multiple St. Louis police officers of sexual assault stretching back to 2010, 5 On Your Side has learned.

5 On Your Side reported exclusively last week that four St. Louis police officers were recently put on administrative duty, pending the outcome of an investigation into accusations of sexual assault.

Their attorney has declined to comment on their behalf, and the department’s public information officer said he does not comment on pending investigations.

So far, multiple victims have come forward with accusations against the officers, including allegations that some of them were drugged and then raped, according to documents obtained by 5 On Your Side.

One of the officers is accused of sexually assaulting six women – four of them were police department employees, including civilians and officers, according to the documents.

The following is a summary of all of the allegations:

Officer 1

Jan. 17: A police officer from another department said a St. Louis police officer raped her in the back of his truck outside Mimi’s Subway Bar & Grill in Ferguson at about 1:30 a.m. She reported the incident to Internal Affairs on Feb. 20. The St. Louis County Police Department has been conducting the criminal investigation. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell confirmed his office has been contacted by St. Louis County detectives about the allegations but has requested additional work be done on the case.

Officer 2

Dec. 15, 2019: A former St. Louis police employee said sometime between 6 and 8 p.m., an officer sexually assaulted her at a home in the West End neighborhood. She reported this incident to Internal Affairs March 16 and to police this year. It's not clear whether the employee was an officer or civilian.

May 12, 2012: Sometime between 2 and 7 a.m., a woman said this officer sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious inside her West End neighborhood apartment. In that case, the victim told police she confronted the officer about his actions, but that he left her apartment without explaining himself. She reported her case to police in 2012 and to Internal Affairs four days after it happened, according to the documents. It’s unclear what became of the internal affairs investigations, as those records are exempt from the Sunshine Law. The officer was never criminally charged. The department refused to release the police report related to the incident, citing a portion of the Sunshine Law that allows agencies to keep records sealed if they are part of an ongoing investigation.

Early 2010: A former police officer said this officer sexually assaulted her at a home in the Greater Ville neighborhood. She reported the incident to Internal Affairs on March 11, 2020.

Summer 2010: A woman said this officer sexually assaulted her at a home in the West End neighborhood. She reported the incident to Internal Affairs March 13, 2020.

Officer 3

Summer 2010: A woman said this officer and Officer No. 2 sexually assaulted her at Officer No. 2’s home. She reported this incident to Internal Affairs March 6, 2020.

Officer 4

Aug. 7, 2016: A woman said a consensual sex act turned into a non-consensual act. She reported the incident to Internal Affairs a month later.

5 On Your Side is not naming the officers because they have not been charged with a crime. Victims of sexual assault are not identified unless they agree to do so.

The outcomes of the previous internal affairs complaints are unknown as those records are protected by the Sunshine law.

