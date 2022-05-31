Lifeguard shortage keeps some St. Louis area pools closed this summer

Nearly every aquatic park in the bi-state is looking to hire summer lifeguards.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Hot days make great pool days. Between community pools and water parks, there are lots of spots to cool down, and nearly all of them are looking for more lifeguards.

Shaw Park Aquatic Center is open and running their usual hours. Pool management is looking for additional lifeguards and front desk staff. Open positions are listed through the City of Clayton.

The City of St. Louis owns three pools. Two are open: Marquette and Fairgrounds. The Chambers Park Pool is closed until the city finds lifeguards to work. Lifeguard positions within the City of St. Louis are posted on their website.

The City of St. Charles operates three pools, but has chosen to keep the McNair Aquatic Facility shuttered for the 2022 season. The landing page for the pools says, "Due to a shortage of lifeguards to safely operate all three facilities, we are not able to open the McNair Aquatic Facility this year. Swim lessons, fitness programs and rentals will be moved to one of the other facilities and anyone registered will be notified. Any aquatic season pass holders or program participants who frequently visit McNair Aquatic Facility can give us a call and we will gladly provide a refund for your purchase."

5 On Your Side checked in with Aquaport in Maryland Heights Monday. The facility is open, but Aquaport is looking for additional front desk and concessions operators.

St. Louis County runs multiple pools. The Kirkwood Kennedy Center Pool is operated by St. Louis County and is set to open in June. The county is looking for multiple lifeguards for their four pools. Job postings are here.

Six Flags is offering a bonus of $500 for lifeguards this season. To learn more, click here.

Raging Rivers in Grafton, Illinois, told 5 On Your Side the are open and nearly fully staffed.