ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis startup wants to turn your home into a snow globe.

Snow Day is a startup exploring art and technology to create custom snow globes using 3D scanning and printing. The company says you can send them a video of your home, business, favorite landmark or prized possession and they use a process called ‘photogrammetry’ and turn your video into a 3D scan, print it in 3D color and put it inside a snow globe.

‘We can also help scan smaller objects in person or capture your subject with drone footage, and we’re exploring artist collaborations. Got an idea? Please leave a comment! We want to know about all your snowglobe dreams,’ Snow Day said in a Facebook post.

On Nov. 10, Snow Day is hosting a Snow Ball, which is a snow globe exhibit and charity auction.

The company says it invited 36 artists to create sculptural houses that embody their visions of ‘home’ and ‘homeless.’ The artwork will be turned into snow globes and will be available for purchase in a silent auction benefiting St. Louis Winter Outreach/Assisi House.

Snow Ball will be at Rockwell Brewing Co. 1320 S Vandeventer Ave, St. Louis 63110 and goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

Snow Day’s online store is coming soon, but you can contact them about a custom snow globe, by clicking here.

