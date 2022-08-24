Groups in St. Louis react to student loan debt forgiveness rollout

Some are content with the plan while others question whether the amount is enough to address certain groups' needs.

ST. LOUIS — President Biden announced student loan debt forgiveness and it spurred split opinions on Friday.

Opinions on eliminating debt have been split for several years, recently when it was excluded from Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill and lawmakers weighing out the pros and cons and how much borrowers should receive.

On one end, there are those happy to have a weight lifted off of their shoulders, while others argue that forgiveness is pivotal in addressing racial disparities in the economy but question whether it’s an adequate amount.

Under the new plan, if a person earns less than $125,000 a year, they can receive $10,000 in forgiveness.



Those who went to college on Pell Grants under that income threshold qualify for $20,000 dollars in forgiveness.

That is the reality for 34% of students at Webster University.

Beth Stroble, the school's chancellor, told 5 On Your Side it would benefit groups the institution has fought to make sure receive an equitable education for many years and restore students and their families financial futures.

“That debt can be the difference between being able to reinvest in the kinds of things that make it possible to make a job move, or to make a housing investment, or to invest in your own children’s education,” Stroble said.

St. Louis City NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt wondered if the amount would be sufficient.

Particularly African Americans who have on average more than $53,000 in student loan debt.

Pruitt also stated that the group has not been able to buy homes or get credit due to student loans weighing down their credit scores.

“Why it's helpful to those who have small loans, for those who have significant student loans or graduate loans, it really doesn't help give them the help they really need," Pruitt said.

The pause of student loan payments is also being extended through the end of December.

The president said during his press conference there will be a form released to apply for forgiveness by then as well.