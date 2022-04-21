4 teens escape from St. Louis rehabilitation center, leaving some neighbors concerned

"When it first opened, it was quiet, but in recent years it kids have been leaving and it's been a problem. I have many concerns," said Charceda Wiley, a neighbor.

ST. LOUIS — Hogan Street Regional Youth Center is a juvenile rehabilitation center in the St. Louis Place Neighborhood in north city.

According to its online audit finding, the state-run facility near Hogan and North Market "is dedicated to the care, treatment and supervision of court-committed, male youth."

The at-risk teens generally range from 13 to 17 years old.

Charceda Wiley and her family live just down the street from the center. She said it has been her neighborhood for more than 20 years.

"I can say in the early 2000's it was a non-issue. It was relatively quiet. I was never concerned about anyone leaving," said Wiley.

However, the mom's concerns are growing.

"I'm not sure if it's lack of funding or staffing or a change in management or leadership or whatever the case may be. There has been a lot of activity over there. Kids are leaving," added Wiley.

Police say Thursday four teens, who range from 16 to 18 years old, escaped from the facility.

Investigators did not release any additional information about the minors' getaway.

Earlier this month, 5 On Your Side reported eight teens caused a disturbance at the Hogan Regional Youth Center that left one youth leader injured and caused $10 thousand in damage.

Prior to that, 5 On Your Side was told at least nine teens had escaped the center in two incidents since last July.

"There's a lot of noise around the neighborhood. Questions are being raised. There aren't any answers being given," said Charceda Wiley.

Multiple surveillance security cameras surround the Hogan Street center and you have to be buzzed in to enter the building's front door.

5 On Your Side had questions about the latest escape and security at the facility.

In a statement, Heather Dolce, Media Director for the Missouri Department of Social Services, said "I can tell you the safety of youth in the care of the Division of Youth Services and communities are paramount and the Department of Social Services works closely with law enforcement to safely locate runaway youth."

"Obviously, the security is not good enough and you just got to do a better job with the staff," said neighbor, Sydney Wiley.

"I'm just not surprised. Who's accountable? How does that not happen again," asked Charceda Wiley.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend also tried to speak with the director of the youth rehabilitation center.

A worker told him "their director is on vacation."