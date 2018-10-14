ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was fired after a video of her at a downtown loft went viral over the weekend.

If you were on Facebook this weekend you may have seen the video. At last check, it has more than 2-million views and counting. D'Arreion Toles posted it. He lives in a downtown loft.

He told 5 On Your Side when he came home from a late night at the office Friday night, this woman wouldn't let him in the building even though he says he had his keys, and he believes it was because he's black.

His post seems to show her following him to his apartment and asking who he is even after he unlocks his door to go inside.

"The video speaks for itself," Toles said. "My biggest thing to the world and to the people is how we respond to it. Do not respond to it out of anger."

The man says after he was in his apartment, the woman called the police but we have not been able to get any info from police or the building managers.

We've also reached out to the woman for her side of the story but have yet to hear back.

Tribeca-STL, a luxury apartment company, said the woman in the video works for them, but the incident did not happen at Tribeca-STL. They said they reviewed the video and decided to fire her. The full statement is as follows:

Tribeca-STL was recently shared a video containing a disturbing interaction that we believe is important to clarify.

The video did involve one of our employees, but the event did NOT take place at Tribeca-STL and did NOT involve one of our tenants. The video is showing the employee in her private life at her own residence interacting with another person.

The Tribeca-STL family is a minority-owned company that consists of employees and residents from many racial backgrounds. We are proud of this fact and do not and never will stand for racism or racial profiling at our company.

After a review of the matter the employee has been terminated and is no longer with our Company. At Tribeca-STL we want all residents, guests and visitors to feel welcome, safe and respected.

