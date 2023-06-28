St. Louisans interpret AB's new 'That’s Who We Are' campaign following Bud Light fallout

5 On Your Side talked to a marketing professor and an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization to get their take on the advertisement.

ST. LOUIS — Top brewer Anheuser-Busch launched its new advertising campaign called "That's Who We Are" on Wednesday.

The release, which includes a 30-second and a 60-second version of "We Make The Beer" videos, comes amid a decline in sales over a partnership with a transgender influencer and TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney.

That relationship led to a boycott by some United States consumers.

An analyst told our partners at the Business Journal that Bud Light's sales declines may have reached the floor last month.

“I think they violated the number one rule of working with influencers is making sure your influencer resonates with your brand,” Dr. Drake Perry, chair of the Marketing Department and professor of Digital Marketing at the University of Missouri St. Louis, said.



The company has put out a new advertisement letting everyday people including those who work for them drive their approach.

The viewer gets a glimpse of farmers, brewery employees, delivery drivers, and servers.



The company said there were 19 people from St. Louis in the ad and that 75 people from here contributed to it.



"it is kind of their way without saying it ... kind of saying hey we messed up here. This is really who we are. This is our core,” Perry said.

The advertising expert compared the company’s strategy to other big companies like Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.

“I think they came out and apologized and went forward. Went and trained some of their employees,” the expert said.

Robert Fischer with PROMO, a Missouri LGBTQ+ advocacy organization that is wrapping up an extensive PRIDE month, said that was the type of support every business should provide.



“Broad visibility and general support is not enough any longer. What really needs to happen is we need businesses and organizations to support and take action,” he said.

The advocate also noted that many businesses have called their organization to ask how they could best support LGBTQ+ and be stronger supporters in their own workplace cultures.



“This new campaign celebrates the people that bring our beer to life – from American farmers to those in our breweries, to delivery drivers, servers, and store clerks. The beer industry is made great by the amazing people that work hard every day, in every community,” Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, said. “Our commitment to our amazing network has never wavered – it has only grown stronger. We are looking forward, and it’s time to recognize and salute the people behind the scenes that drive our industry forward. Because to put it simply, that’s who we are.”



“They are an American icon and I think they will figure out a way to dig themselves out of a hole,” Perry added.



A company spokesperson answered the following questions:

What was the purpose of the new ad?

Our people are the heart of our company, and it’s time to recognize and salute the people behind the scenes that drive our industry forward.

This new campaign celebrates the real people that bring our beer to life – from American farmers to those in our breweries, to delivery drivers, merchandisers, sales reps, and servers among others.

Does the company support the LGBTQ+ community despite the results of the collaboration that led to the dwindling of sales?