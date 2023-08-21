'Serving Our Streets' team helps St. Louisans survive stifling heatwave

"We are going directly to the people because we just want to keep them hydrated and safe," Antonio Johnson said.

ST. LOUIS — A grueling heatwave is expected to bake the St. Louis area in late August.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis' "Serving Our Streets" team will be on the move for a potentially life-saving mission in the dangerous heat.

"We all know this heat can be very dangerous. It just drains you and your fluids," Antonio Johnson, a driver for Serving Our Streets, said.

Johnson and his co-workers will load up a van and other vehicles, ride around the city and randomly pass out free drinks to people in the triple-digit heat.

"We're connecting directly with the people," Johnson said.

The team will descend into the city's Baden, Hyde Park, Jeff-Vander-Lou, Kingsway East and West neighborhoods in north St. Louis. They will be on the lookout for sweltering seniors, those dealing with homelessness and anyone trying to survive the oppressive heat and humidity.

"If they see someone out and about ... if [they] see children, they're gonna stop and address those needs," project coordinator Rhonda Woods said. "You know the heat is stifling."

"We donated items from our food pantry," the pastor of Lily of the Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Alfred Gainey, said.

Gainey's church donated 20 cases of Gatorade towards the summer mission.

"It's all about helping one another and anything my church can do, we're all for it," Gainey added.

The seven-man crew will officially hit the streets on Tuesday morning and ride around keeping people cool all day.

The dedicated crew has served their community for several years ... even on those hot, hazy days of summer.