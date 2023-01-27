St. Louisians react to Tyre Nichols videos released by Memphis police

Several dozen people gathered outside St. Louis police headquarters to remember Tyre Nichols, who was beaten by five Memphis police officers earlier this month.

ST. LOUIS — On a chilly Friday night, several dozen people gathered outside St. Louis police headquarters to remember Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was beaten by five Memphis police officers earlier this month.

"Say his name! Tyre Nichols! Tyre Nichols!” demonstrators shouted.

Members from the community group Expect Us, clergy leaders, citizens and lawmakers huddled in a circle to grieve in solidarity with Nichols' family.

"I'm tired of it. Aren't y'all tired of coming out here in these streets? Aren't y’all tired of crying over blood that's spilled in the streets,” screamed Ohun Ashe.

The demonstrators blocked off a section of Olive Street for more than an hour.

During their peaceful demonstration, they also didn't hold back their outrage after watching the police bodycam footage released on Friday.

"This is ... egregious. These are police officers who have been sworn to protect and serve all citizens. These police officers had total disregard not just for the law, but for human life,” said the Rev. Darryl Gray, a community activist.

"We're tired of it, and we’re not gonna take it anymore. They will know we want justice. We demand justice,” said Reginald Garth.

Gray said St. Louis area clergy members recently met with newly appointed police chief Robert Tracy. Members of Expect Us and other community activists will also soon meet with Tracy.