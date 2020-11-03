ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and Dogtown still plan to hold St. Patrick’s Day parades despite many other cities in the U.S. canceling parades due to coronavirus concerns.

Organizers for the Dogtown parade said they are “cognizant” of the fact that COVID-19 is impacting attendance at public events around the globe.

“While continuing to plan and prepare for the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Dogtown Irish Festival scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, we will continue to monitor the health situation and will provide updates as needed. At this time, however, there are no plans to cancel either event,” a spokesperson said in an email on March 10 to 5 On Your Side.

A spokesperson from Metropolitan St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee said organizers have been in “close communication” with St. Louis city and county officials and have no plans to cancel the 42nd Annual Michelob Ultra Run or the 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. Louis. Both events are scheduled for March 14.

“Our committee remains in close contact with public officials, and we are monitoring the CDC Guidelines and recommendations,” a spokesperson said in an email. “We encourage people who are feeling ill, or who have underlying health issues, to use their discretion and to stay home. We will have extra hand washing stations available.”

There’s an online petition going around on change.org to cancel the downtown parade.

As of March 11, there is one confirmed case of coronavirus in St. Louis County. She’s a 20-year-old woman. She had been studying abroad in Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the virus outbreak. Italy is now listed as a Level 3 warning from the CDC and the entire country is essentially on lockdown.

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: CDC confirms St. Louis County woman has coronavirus

San Francisco, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Boston canceled parades due to coronavirus concerns.

Ireland also canceled all its parades due to coronavirus. The parade in Dublin typically draws in 500,000 people. As of March 9, Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the virus.

Questions about coronavirus? Text us at 314-444-4125

For the latest on coronavirus, click here