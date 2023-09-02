5 facts about the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge

The "Stan Span" was opened on Feb. 9, 2014.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge opened 9 years ago.

The cable-stayed bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois in St. Louis opened on Feb. 9, 2014. It continues to carry thousands of cars every year.

The cable-stayed bridge style features cables that run between towers and the deck. The cables usually look like parallel lines.

The 5 On Your Side special broadcast, "Landmark of Legends," aired in March 2014 detailing the design, construction, and a tragedy that happened as it was being built. Mike Bush and Anne Allred are the hosts of the show.

Watch the special on YouTube or later on 5+.

5 facts about the bridge

Then-state senator Eric Schmitt proposed to name the bridge after Stan Musial, the St. Louis Cardinals legend. Musial died on Jan. 19, 2013, and Schmitt put forth the name on Jan. 22, 2013. Stan Musial's grandson, Brian Schwarze, was allowed to climb to the top and see the views of the bridge. The bridge's design was changed to prevent collapse during an earthquake. The foundations are drilled into the limestone bedrock. The Missouri approach to the bridge is named after Andy Gammon. Gammon died during the construction of the bridge when a lift mounted on a barge fell into the river. This bridge was the city's first new bridge built over the river in 50 years.