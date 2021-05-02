State highway patrol looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run in Franklin County

Victim, a 56-year-old man, was walking in right lane of Highway 100 west of I-44 just after 3 a.m. Sunday

VILLA RIDGE, Mo. — A 56-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Franklin County was identified Sunday, and Missouri State Highway Patrol are searching for the suspect.

MSHP said Jason Gilley was walking in the right lane of Highway 100 at Cromwell Drive around 3:10 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Troopers later found a broken passenger-side mirror from the driver's dark-colored vehicle. Investigators believe the vehicle is truck but don't know the make, model and color.