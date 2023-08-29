Ste. Genevieve firefighters save dog from storm drain on Monday

The department said that the call exemplified "a couple of the best things about being a firefighter."

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — The Ste Genevieve Fire Department stepped in to help after a neighborhood dog's day went down the drain.

Firefighters received a call Monday regarding a small dog that had fallen down into a storm drain, the department said in a post on its Facebook page.

"A couple of the best things about being a firefighter are: #1 you never know what the next call will bring until the pager goes off and #2 we can bring happiness to people in almost everything we do!" the department wrote.

With help from the public works department, firefighters were able to hook the drain's lid to an excavator and lift it off so they could get inside.

The little dog appeared to be no worse for wear when it was pulled from the drain and returned to its owner, if not a little concerned about why it was being handled by a stranger.