ST. LOUIS — A federal court in St. Louis has ordered Steak 'n Shake to pay nearly $3 million in damages after a jury trial involving claims that the fast food chain didn't pay managers for overtime work.

Two St. Louis-area Steak 'n Shake managers, Sandra Drake and Randy Smith, brought suit in 2014, alleging that corporate-owned restaurants in the company's "St. Louis region" did not pay managers for overtime work, in violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and Missouri wage laws. Kansas City lawyer Brendan Donelon represented the plaintiffs.

Steak 'n Shake, an Indiana firm represented by Ogletree Deakins of St. Louis, responded that, among other things, the plaintiffs were paid everything they were owed under the law. Steak 'n Shake is owned by Biglari Holdings Inc. of San Antonio (NYSE: BH).

U.S. District Judge John Ross affirmed the jury's verdict Feb. 28. Ogletree Deakins and Steak 'n Shake did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Donelon said he thought the company would appeal the verdict.

For more information, click here.