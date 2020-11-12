STL 2030 Jobs Plan | Register to give feedback in a virtual webinar

Join 5 On Your Side and the St. Louis American for an online forum discussing the “STL 2030 Jobs Plan: Driving a Decade of Inclusive Growth”

ST. LOUIS — A new roadmap could help create thousands of jobs in the St. Louis area. It’s the first jobs growth plan in 10 years.

It’s called the “STL 2030 Jobs Plan: Driving a Decade of Inclusive Growth.” It’s focused on inclusion and growing the St. Louis region.

“The STL 2030 Jobs Plan is designed to provide a roadmap for driving the growth of quality jobs, while reducing racial and ethnic disparities in income and wealth,” explained international economic development expert Bruce Katz, of New Localism Associates, who conducted the research and guided the plan’s development.

The jobs plan calls for the St. Louis metropolitan community to make a commitment to work together in new ways to create more high-quality job opportunities. The plan looks to help the unemployed, underemployed and those seeking new opportunities.

Project organizers stressed this plan is still in a draft phase. Now, they want St. Louisans to weigh in by giving feedback, ideas and suggestions to make it even stronger.

5 On Your Side and the St. Louis American will host a virtual event from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7 so anyone can learn about the bold new initiative and give input on whether the plan is moving the St. Louis area in the right direction.

“We want to ensure that the STL 2030 Jobs Plan drives real and meaningful changes, so feedback on this draft from the community is vital,” said Mark Wrighton, chancellor emeritus of Washington University in St. Louis and chair of the St. Louis leadership team that is guiding development of the action plan.