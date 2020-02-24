ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will join the Department of Public Health on Feb. 24 to announce a new initiative that will increase the availability of naloxone.

According to a press release from the county, naloxone can reverse the process of opioid overdose and is a critical tool for intervention.

A spokesperson said increasing access to naloxone is a priority for the health department and has been identified as a key tactic in harm reduction initiatives.

St. Louis County’s health department said making it easier for community members and organizations to recognize the signs of overdose and how to apply naloxone is a way the health department working to demonstrate that anyone can be part of the solution.

A press conference will be held on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

