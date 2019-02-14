ST. LOUIS — Firefighters were sent to Link Auction Galleries, formerly St. John's United Methodist Church, for a fire Wednesday evening.

Firefighters said the fire was in a domed part of the roof of the building near the intersection of North Kingshighway Boulevard and Washington Place.

A video posted by the fire department showed smoke coming from the dome.

Firefighters were still on the roof of the building at around 5:40, but the smoke had stopped.

The building used to be St. John's United Methodist Church, which was built in 1902. The building was designed by St. Louis architect Theodore C. Link and was part of the Holy Corners historic site.