ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area animal shelter is opening as a pet food pantry to help community members in need.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it will help the community by providing a bag of pet food for anyone who is in need. If you or your neighbors need help with pet food, contact the shelter at 314-771-6121 or email Julia@strayrescue.org to schedule a pickup time.

“Most importantly, our hearts go out to those who are temporarily out of work and directly affected financially at this time. I really want to help the community because it’s simply who we are at Stray Rescue and it’s what we do,” said Cassady Caldwell, Executive Director. “I was in the restaurant industry for 20 years before joining the army of animal welfare, so I know what it is like to depend on consistent work. Therefore, I’d like to announce Stray Rescue is opening its doors as a pet food pantry.”

The shelter said to bring your own container if possible. Someone from the shelter will deliver pet food to anyone who is quarantined or if you’re unable to pick up the food.

Stray Rescue provided several ways on how you can help

Adopt: It is a perfect time to bond with a new pet. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is sponsoring adoption fees right now for animals over six months old! They come to you already spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped!

Foster: Use this time at home to foster a dog or cat! Many people don’t foster due to long work hours or upcoming vacations. Without those barriers, you can participate in one of the most rewarding programs. Fostering truly saves lives because we can fill their space at the shelter with another animal on the street who needs it. We provide EVERYTHING you need. Blue Buffalo provides our food, we give you beds, crates, toys, etc! It costs you nothing but love and patience.

Step up: Can’t open your home at this time? That’s OK! To help bolster our pet food pantry, we are accepting donations of pet food (including open bags). We have also updated our Wish List so you can help from home:

Stop the misinformation: There is no evidence the coronavirus can be transmitted to or from dogs or cats. It is spread from human to human. Be sure to practice good hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water after petting and playing with your pets.

Donate: Financial donations are needed as much as ever! We are still rescuing abandoned, injured, and neglected animals.

Stray Rescue said any staff member who feels unwell or wishes to self-quarantine is encouraged to stay home. In addition, it has been decided to close the Resale Shop, Second Chances, for the next two weeks and will not be accepting donations to the shop until further notice.

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: Adoption fees waived at Stray Rescue in March

RELATED: This paralyzed rescue pup just received a free wheelchair and she’s up for adoption