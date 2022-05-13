Elementary students raise almost $5,000 for health care workers at St. Luke's Hospital

The kindergarten through fifth grade students raised money through bake sales, lemonade stands and extra chores.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — During National Nurses Week, health care workers at St. Luke's Hospital got a special treat on Wednesday.

Soulcial Kitchen food trucks provided lunch to more than 200 health care workers.

This is all thanks to the students at Wild Horse Elementary School in Chesterfield.

In a school-wide project on empathy, the kindergarten through fifth grade students raised money through bake sales, lemonade stands and extra chores.

Students voted for St. Luke's because of all the hard work they did and continue to do during the pandemic.

The goal was for each student to try and achieve an $8 coin. This would be enough for a meal.

They challenged students to go for 800 coins, or about $1,600.

But they blew that out of the water and the final result was more than double, with almost $5,000.

The students also used some of the money to rent out two food trucks to feed the community's homeless.

Andrea Wylie is a teacher and one of the organizers of this effort.

She said, "Working is hard but enjoyable because seeing the outcome of what they did, gave them a sense of pride."

Another organizer Debbie Fox said, "We can't wait to tell the kids later to show them how they affected the community and helped others."