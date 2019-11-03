5 On Your Side has the information you need to know before you head out the door in the morning with our STL Morning Rush update.

STL Morning Rush brings the news, weather and local headlines you need to know straight to your smart speaker, favorite podcast app or inbox with our daily newsletter.

You can listen to the most recent STL Morning Rush update by clicking the play button in the player below.

Here’s how to subscribe so you can listen at home or on the go:

Amazon Alexa

Say: “Alexa, enable STL Morning Rush.”

When you’re ready to listen to the latest episode simply say, “Alexa, open STL Morning Rush.”

The STL Morning Rush also can be added to ‘Alexa Skills’ by using the Alexa app. This will allow you to add the latest episode to your full roll of morning listening skills, like weather, national news and sports updates. For more information about Alexa Skills, click here.

Google Home

Open the Google Home app and in the bottom right corner tap 'account.'

Tap Settings Services tab News.

Select 'add news sources' and click the check mark next to STL Morning Rush.

When you're ready to listen to the latest update, say: “Hey Google, talk to STL Morning Rush."

For more information about Google Home, click here.

Podcast

Open your favorite podcast app and search for STL Morning Rush. Click ‘Subscribe’ to get the latest episode downloaded straight to your phone every weekday morning.

You can also check out the links below to subscribe on the go.

Newsletter

Head to KSDK.com/email to subscribe. We’ll send the newsletter straight to your inbox every weekday by 7 a.m.