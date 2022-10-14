Students get 'suited for success' for free at St. Louis Community College

The Black Male Achievers on campus partnered with the Urban League of Greater St. Louis' Save Our Sons program.

ST. LOUIS — On Friday, a group of students walked into a room full of business attire at the Forest Park Campus.

Students at St. Louis Community College will be in front of a number of employers for a big career fair next week so the Black Male Achievers (BMA) Program on campus is making sure they will look the part.

The program is committed to removing barriers that impede students from being successful by focusing on enrollment, retention and getting students to the finish line.

"If you have the appropriate attire, that's half the battle because you look good, you feel good and you're able to sell yourself and be authentic when you come because of the confidence that the attire brings," said Mysha Clincy, coordinator of BMA at the college.

Students got to try on new suits, shirts, ties and shoes inside the student center.

The program worked with Save Our Sons with the Urban League St. Louis, who donated the clothes.

Thanks to that collaboration, these young students walked away with the items for free.

"We know these students are here to change their lives and we want to play a role in being whatever impact we can to help them try and get to where they are trying to get to in life," said Tydrell Stevens, regional director of Save Our Sons.

"I always love when people help out. Just give you some encouragement. Some inspiration. Some motivation,” Lidell said.

"For me, it's basically saying that they pretty much want everybody to be successful. Everybody that ain't got the advantages in life to be able to get an advantage," Partee added.

Students in the program at the Florissant Valley campus will get to get fitted with some new business wear next Tuesday.