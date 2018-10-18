HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Supervalu said Thursday it would close the remaining 16 Shop 'n Save stores and one remaining fuel center by Monday, Nov. 19. The stores and fuel center are all located in the St. Louis area and in the Springfield, Illinois area.

"The decision to close the remaining Shop 'n Save stores was a difficult decision and one that was made only after a diligent and thoughtful review of our options," said Anne Dament, executive vice president of retail, marketing and private brands at Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Supervalu. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to secure buyers for the remaining stores and fuel center."

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets in September agreed to buy 19 St. Louis-area Shop 'n Save stores — 14 in Missouri and five in Illinois — as well as four fuel centers. A purchase price was not disclosed. This week Schnuck Markets is converting the last of the acquired stores to the Schnucks brand.

Liquidation at the remaining Shop 'n Save stores being shuttered will begin Thursday, with each store closing once the inventory liquidation is completed, officials said. Due to the varying level of inventory, some stores may close sooner than others.

In addition, the company plans to close its distribution center on Hazelwood Avenue in mid-November, since the center exclusively serves Shop 'n Save stores.

Employees at the stores, fuel center and distribution center who continue their employment through the end date with the company may qualify for severance and other transition-related assistance, officials said.

The 16 store locations closing are:

1144 Meramec Station Road in Twin Oaks, Missouri

4201 N. Belt West in Belleville, Illinois

1028 Camp Jackson Road in Cahokia, Illinois

301 Watson Road in Crestwood, Missouri

15446 Manchester Road in Ellisville, Missouri

10805 Old Halls Ferry Road in Ferguson, Missouri

175 Flower Valley Shopping Center in Florissant, Missouri

196 Mayfair Plaza in Florissant, Missouri

3521 Nameoki Road in Granite City, Illinois

1023 Crossroads Place in High Ridge, Missouri

943 S. State St. in Jerseyville, Illinois

10461 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, Missouri

9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd. in Moline Acres, Missouri

1755 Wabash Ave. in Springfield, Illinois

200 N. Grand in Springfield, Illinois

4660 Chippewa St. in St. Louis

