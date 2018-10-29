ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting in north St. Louis County Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 10300 block of Lilac Avenue around 4:50 p.m. where Kamal Jackson Jr., 18, was found shot to death.

Further investigation revealed Jackson Jr. was walking on Lilac Avenue when a vehicle drove down the street and shot at him and then immediately fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

