Temporary morgue in Earth City closing

EARTH CITY, Mo. — A temporary morgue in Earth City will soon be demobilized.

The morgue or dignified transfer center was built in April at 4320 Rider Trail N., shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began. It was built as other regions saw challenges due to the pandemic that led to mass graves and stockpiling of bodies.

It was originally proposed by the regional health systems, including BJC Health, SSM Health and Mercy Hospital and regional governments granted the health systems’ request. It opened in April and has served 57 decedents during its time of operation. It could have held up to 1,300 bodies.

St. Louis County along with St. Charles County have finalized plans for the demobilization of the center, according to a press release. A specific date has not been announced.

"The people who come here are primarily people dying from natural causes who have died in hospitals. If there's not a funeral home or a family to send a body to a funeral home then it could come here because there is no place else to accommodate," Dr. Mary Case, St. Louis County chief medical examiner said in April.

According to a press release from St. Louis County, the morgue operated at a reduced expense than originally projected.

In June, the St. Louis Business Journal reported the build out of the facility cost nearly $1.7 million, the county said, and it carries additional monthly rental costs of $114,204. The government hopes the expenses are reimbursable through its $173 million allotment of federal CARES Act relief money.