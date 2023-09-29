Better Family Life shines light on violence, addiction

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 10, St. Louis residents are encouraged to install purple light bulbs in their porch lights.

In the mission to create a safer and more compassionate community, BFL developed its annual Light Up the Night approach to engaging St. Louis residents through a series of upcoming events to foster neighborly connections, according to Tyrone Turner, vice president of community engagement and development.

The keystone of the campaign is the distribution of 4,000 purple light bulbs, which can be placed in porch lights across the city, symbolizing a collective commitment to stand against the darkness caused by violence and addiction.

"We believe that change begins with conversation and awareness,” Turner said. “By literally illuminating the night with these purple bulbs, we are highlighting the solutions that can lead to safer communities, healthier families, and a brighter future for St. Louis.”

Turner said Light Up the Night’s core pillars are Awareness, Honor and Action.

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 10, St. Louis residents are encouraged to install purple light bulbs in their porch lights.

“This simple yet powerful gesture serves as a conversation starter, facilitating open dialogues with neighbors about the pressing issues of addiction and violence that deeply affect families and neighborhoods,” said Turner.

Supportive events begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 with the "Uniting Against Addiction & Violence Walk/Unity Fest." The walk will begin at Better Family Life headquarters, 5415 Page Blvd.

The walk’s path includes significant streets and culminates at Ivory Perry Park. At the park, an annual tree-planting ceremony will be held to remember and honor those lost to addiction and violence.

Unity Fest will follow at noon at the park and will feature music performances, a variety of food trucks, and a diverse range of vendors showcasing crafts.

“Unity Fest embodies the spirit of unity and celebrates the diverse tapestry of the community in a joyful and unforgettable atmosphere,” said Turner.

The campaign is also in conjunction with "National Night Out" during the first week of October. BFL will collaborate with local churches, non-profit organizations, concerned citizens, youth groups, and city officials to amplify efforts to address violence and addiction.

According to the city’s website, National Night Out was established in 1984 to generate participation in local anti-crime programs and is traditionally observed on the first Tuesday in August in many communities.

In 2017, the National Night Out date in the City of St. Louis to the first Tuesday in October.

National Night Out is designed to:

-Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness

-Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs

-Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships

-Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

A list of National Night Out neighborhood celebration sites can be found at www.stlouis-mo.gov. Once at the site, go to the Neighborhood Stabilization Office/National Night Out.

Better Family Life Inc. was established in 1983 and is in its 40th year of helping to stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.

BFL serves more than 50,000 low-income children and adults, including the underemployed, unemployed, and skill-deficient, with various programs - economic, housing, workforce development, educational, youth, social, cultural, and artistic.