Flaherty makes a pitch for reading, literacy

Flaherty must read batters as he faces them on the mound, and it’s a skill he also utilized through books as a child. His favorites included the Magic Tree House series and sports books penned by columnist Mike Lupica.

“I’m fortunate that both my boys loved to read,” said Eileen Flaherty.

“Literacy is important for all ages. It can take you to different places, different worlds."

She also thanked EyeSeeMe for helping select the proper books for young club members.

“Their knowledge of what books kids are reading is so helpful. Cool stuff changes over time. They know what is happening. It’s really cool,” she said.

Flint Fowler, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis president said, “We appreciate the gracious donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs. Club members always enjoy visits from Eileen and Jack.”

“We’re happy she has continued thinking of the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

EyeSeeMe is located at 6951 Olive in University City. Its owners, Pamela and Jeffrey Blair, say the bookstore was created to help bridge the cultural divide, so that African American children can benefit from exposure to literature that respectfully mirrors themselves, their culture, and their families.

EyeSeeMe also provides:

-Book Fairs - Research has shown that the number one predictor to academic success is related to the number of books in the home.

-African American Reading Mentors - When children are presented with literature that looks like them and are read to and encouraged to read by people that look like them, they are significantly more likely to become excited about reading.