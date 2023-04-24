Students present Olympic medalist Ms. Joyner-Kersee with a gift

JJK named Illinois 300 Grand Marshal, host 5K race

The noted philanthropist and regional civic icon will also host the inaugural JJK 5K race and walk with participants running on the 1.25-mile oval track. The JJK 5K will take place Saturday, June 3, following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 race and will be followed by a concert on the infield stage.

Registration information can be found at wwtraceway.com, and proceeds from the 5k race and walk will benefit the Jackie Joyner-Kersee (JJK) Foundation.

“I am excited to be a part of the NASCAR Cup Series weekend as it brings so much attention to my hometown and the work we do here,” said Jackie Joyner-Kersee. “I like things that go fast! Combining a 5k race with the Enjoy Illinois 300 is just my speed.”

Jackie Joyner-Kersee grew up in East St. Louis and was the first woman in history to earn more than 7,000 points in heptathlon. Kersee still holds the world heptathlon record, as well as the Olympic and national records in the long jump.

She established the JJK Foundation and JJK Center in East St. Louis 23 years ago to ensure children in the area have access to high quality after-school programs and a safe environment within the community.

Curtis Francois, owner and CEO, called JJK “a true partner and inspiration for us as we work together to lift up the Metro East communities around the track and the JJK Center.”