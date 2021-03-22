From pity to purpose: Precious Smith uplifts through 'INNERstrength' coaching

"The name INNERstrength coach came one day just from me noticing that I energize people and help them to tap deep down into themselves in figuring out who they are"

ST. LOUIS — Some people are natural-born leaders and influencers, Precious Smith, 34, fits that category.

Empowering and encouraging others has always been second-nature for the licensed life coach, who confidently calls herself an “INNERstrength coach” instead.

“I’m all about working on yourself from the inside out, because I want people to live a life of fulfillment, where people can recognize both their internal and external struggles,” Smith said. “The name INNERstrength coach came one day just from me noticing that I energize people and help them to tap deep down into themselves in figuring out who they are.”

Smith, a 2005 graduate of Ritenour High School, holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Southeast Missouri State University.In 2018, she received training and two master certifications from the National Partnership for Community Leadership, a global organization dedicated to ending child poverty. In Oct. 2020, she completed a Life Purpose Life Coach training through Transformation Academy, an online education program that offers life coach certification. Prior to life coaching, Smith served in a variety of capacities including work in human resources and social services.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic caused Smith to restructure her coaching into a virtual format rather than meeting in person. The adjustment hasn’t been as challenging as one might think. Now, she and her clients communicate by telephone, video, Facebook Messenger, FaceTime, or Zoom.

With coaching, she often acts as a provocateur, forcing clients into a place where they must address their adversities.

“We work through what the root of the problem is and figure out what’s triggering them to act in a certain way, whether it's them being dysfunctional at work, in a relationship, or difficulty in keeping their finances in order,” Smith said.

East St. Louis native Tasha Kelly has usedSmith’s services since January. So far, Kelly said Smith has been helpful, especially during these trying times.

“She’s helped me not focus on the external things and understand that the pandemic doesn’t stop life from happening,” Kelly said.

Although Smith works with others to overcome hurdles, she has also had her own trials to overcome. For four years she struggled to recover from her 2014 divorce.

“I didn’t realize I didn’t handle disappointment well until that struck me,” Smith said. “I had to tell myself, ‘Precious, you’re so much more than where youare. You’re so much more than what you’ve become’.”

The life experience and lessons she gained from her divorce have helped her steer her clients’ journey to inner growth.

“I challenge my clients to not throw themselves a pity party and say ‘why me’ but instead say what am I supposed to learn from this,” Smith said. “I’m big on helping people embrace disappointment. I encourage [them]and say, ‘hey look, disappointment is gonna make an appointment with all of us at some point’.”

In addition tobeing a life coach, Smith works full-time as the manager of career preparation with Rung for Women, a non-profit organization that improves the lives of women through professional and personal development. She also is a motivational speaker, radio personality with Mix 99.5, a mentor to young girls and women, and a volunteer track coach.

Since the start of the pandemic, Smith has published two books, “Whatever It Takes EVOLVE” and “Confronting the Age Old Question: Why Me? An Inspired Journey From Pity to Purpose” under her pen name Precious Simone.

Initially, she didn’t plan to write books. However, with encouragement and support from different religious leaders she decided to give it a shot.

“When I became an author I was like ‘wow, I have a voice,’ not only through motivating, but through sharing my story in a tasteful way [so]that other people can be inspired.”

Despite the country’s current state, Smith has a message of hope for everyone.

“My message of hope is to embrace where you are,” said Smith. “Make the adjustments that are needed, and not lose sight of your dreams, goals, and visions.”