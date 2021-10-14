Schnucks partners with Pink Ribbon Girls, Urban League to encourage mammograms

"We hope that the Treasure your Chest campaign will inspire women to schedule a mammogram because we know mammograms can save lives."

ST. LOUIS — Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for American women according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

“Despite progress in the detection and treatment of this terrible disease, racial and ethnic disparities persist, and the NCBI reports that African-American women have a 41 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer than white women, although white women have a higher incidence of the disease,” the NCBI concluded.

“Along with our partners at the Pink Ribbon Girls and the Urban League, Schnucks is answering the challenge and striving to make the communities we call home better,” said Schron Jackson, Schnucks Director of Community Engagement and Customer Care. “Working together we can change the landscape, and over time, provide a meaningful impact on those devastating statistics that show breast cancer disproportionately affects women in underserved areas of St. Louis - that includes where Schnucks was founded 82 years ago and continues serving today.”

To address this disparity in the St. Louis region, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is teaming with the Pink Ribbon Girls of St. Louis and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) to encourage women in underserved communities in the St. Louis area to get mammograms.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women and the second-leading cause of cancer death. In the St. Louis region, breast cancer mortality rates are significantly higher for African-American women compared to white women despite having numerous health care facilities.

As part of the “Treasure Your Chest” program, the first 1,500 mammogram clients living in one of 21 select zip codes* of north St. Louis County and north St. Louis City can receive a $50 Schnucks gift card along with other resources to promote healthy living and eating choices.

"We are thrilled to partner with Schnucks and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to help encourage women to make their health a priority," says Cory Smallwood, Regional Director of Pink Ribbon Girls. "We hope that the Treasure your Chest campaign will inspire women to schedule a mammogram because we know mammograms can save lives."

To receive the $50 gift card, participants must register for the “Treasure Your Chest” program by visiting the Pink Ribbon Girls website. Residents of eligible zip codes will then be mailed a voucher.

From there, one can schedule a mammogram. Bring the voucher and the letter received after your appointment from your mammogram provider to a “Treasure Your Chest” event at one of two local Schnucks stores or visit the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis at one of the following locations during normal business hours to receive your gift card: their regional headquarters, their county operations, the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center or the Peter Bunce Campus.

"We are honored to partner with Schnucks and Pink Ribbon Girls to help increase the opportunity for high-risk women to receive a mammogram," said Michael P. McMillan, Urban League President and CEO. "Many of the clients seeking services from the Urban League are female, heads of household so if they have a health emergency, the entire household suffers. This is life-changing for the woman and her family."