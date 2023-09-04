United Way annual campaign makes its first pitch

To donate or learn more about United Way go to Helpingpeople.org.

Since its inception, United Way of Greater St. Louis has raised nearly $3 billion to support and invest in the St. Louis community.

“This is perhaps the most exciting time of the year for us at United Way, the outpouring of support and generosity we see from the community is outstanding,” said Michelle Tucker, United Way of Greater St. Louis president and CEO.

“We’ve built strong relationships and partnerships with companies, individuals, unions and foundations and we look forward to them uniting with us to fulfill our mission to help people live their best possible lives.”

Tucker joined Campaign Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ameren Corporation Marty Lyons and Campaign Co-Chair, Commercial Banking Leader, and Market Executive for Regions Bank Scott Hartwig in announcing the campaign’s launch during United Way Night at the Ballpark on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Busch Stadium.

“My wife, Leslie, and I have been working with the United Way for more than 25 years, so we’ve gotten to know about the agencies it supports,” said Lyons.

“Professionally, I understand that our business won’t thrive unless our region thrives. The United Way is helping the community be successful.”

United Way equips more than 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources focused on basic needs, early childhood and youth success, health and well-being, jobs and financial mobility and community and crisis response.

The impact of collective giving through the annual campaign allows United Way to help more than 1 million people annually.

“My son was born with a serious heart condition,” said Hartwig.

“Spending time at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, I saw so many families that didn’t have the resources or support that ours did. The United Way helps local families through crises. It helps people get back on their feet and find a sustainable way to thrive. That’s why I decided to get involved.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis serves a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. In addition to funding a network of local nonprofits, United Way also manages and administers the region’s Volunteer Center which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, and United Way 211, a 24/7 helpline and navigation center that connects people to resources and support near them.