Here are things you cannot bring through a TSA checkpoint

ST. LOUIS — It's a busy travel season and airport security officials want people to remember which items are prohibited from carry-on luggage.
The Transportation Security Administration runs airport checkpoints and has tips for air travelers. The TSA wants people to know that the final decision on items "rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint."
If you are traveling with gifts, make sure they aren't wrapped in wrapping paper.
Here are some of the items that cannot be brought through security or in a carry-on bag.
Prohibited through checkpoints
- Alcoholic beverages over 140 proof
- Ammunition
- Baseball bats, canoe paddles, hockey sticks or other long and thin sports equipment
- Bottled water - 3.4 ounces or less is permitted
- Bowling pins
- Box cutters
- Cooking spray
- Crowbars
- English Christmas Crackers
- Foam toy sword
- Golf clubs
- Hammers
- Liquids greater than 3.4 ounces, with a few exceptions
- Magic 8 Ball
- Pepper spray, pocket knives, any weapon
- Samsung Galaxy Note 7
- Scissors longer than 4 inches from the pivot point
- Sparklers
For the full list of items and exceptions, check out the TSA's website. Many of the items above may be transported in a checked bag.
Liquids and creams must be in travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces or less per item. The items must fit in one quart-sized resealable bag. There are medical exceptions and exceptions for liquids for infants and children.