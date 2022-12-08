Here are things you cannot bring through a TSA checkpoint

What you need to know ahead of the busy travel season and security at airports.

ST. LOUIS — It's a busy travel season and airport security officials want people to remember which items are prohibited from carry-on luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration runs airport checkpoints and has tips for air travelers. The TSA wants people to know that the final decision on items "rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint."

If you are traveling with gifts, make sure they aren't wrapped in wrapping paper.

Here are some of the items that cannot be brought through security or in a carry-on bag.

Prohibited through checkpoints

Alcoholic beverages over 140 proof

Ammunition

Baseball bats, canoe paddles, hockey sticks or other long and thin sports equipment

Bottled water - 3.4 ounces or less is permitted

Bowling pins

Box cutters

Cooking spray

Crowbars

English Christmas Crackers

Foam toy sword

Golf clubs

Hammers

Liquids greater than 3.4 ounces, with a few exceptions

Magic 8 Ball

Pepper spray, pocket knives, any weapon

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Scissors longer than 4 inches from the pivot point

Sparklers

For the full list of items and exceptions, check out the TSA's website. Many of the items above may be transported in a checked bag.