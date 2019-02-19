ST. LOUIS – Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant at this Soulard bar…

If you travel down eighth street in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood, you’ll find a bar with a large collection of one of the most iconic sitcoms.

Four Strings, pays homage to Golden Girls – their collection includes a large painting, an official board game, cereal boxes, Chia pets and more!

There’s even a drinking game hanging on the wall based on the show.

Watching Golden Girls is how business partners, Jason Fossella and Joe Zydiak became friends. Fossella said he didn't intend for it to be a Golden Girls-themed bar, it just has a large collection of items from the sitcom.

‘We REALLY like the show, so when we opened the bar, we started buying Golden Girls stuff, but it was never our intention to open a theme bar,’ Fossella said. The bar also has a lot of art by local artists on the other walls.

It sounds like the bar is ready for Mardi Gras - Fossella said right now the bar looks like a Mardi Gras float exploded inside.

The bar offers food with a state fair twist – such as, deep-fried bacon and deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies. There’s also live music, mostly jazz and folk.

Four Strings is open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on the weekend and is located at 1730 S. 8th Street.

