Thousands file gas tax refund claims with Missouri Department of Revenue

We’ve all been feeling pain at the pump but there is a way you can get some of that money back.

ST. LOUIS — You still have time to file a claim for a gas tax refund.

The Missouri Department of Revenue said as of July 15, they’ve received 3,175 gas tax refund claims and have some tips for those preparing to file.

“Every little bit helps,” driver Chuck Vogelsang said.

Vogelsang said he’s been saving his gas receipts ever since October of last year so he can get a gas tax refund.

“I usually fuel twice a week and put them in a folder at the house and then at the end of the month I calculate them all up,” Vogelsang said.

While to some it may be tedious he said it’s worth it.

“You can get anywhere from 14 bucks to a couple hundred back and that could go toward more fuel, maybe put some food on the table,” Vogelsang said.

Vogelsang said he plans to file this weekend.

If you haven’t filed yet the Missouri Department of Revenue wants people to be aware of some of the biggest mistakes they’ve seen on gas tax refund claims:

People filing the wrong form, like using the non-highway form to claim fuel used for everyday driving purposes

Not including all of the required information

Multiplying the price they paid by the wrong number

The Missouri Department of Revenue said in a statement, “The best option is to file online using the MyTax Portal. If using Form 4923-H, they need to remember to include all required information such as the vehicle’s VIN, make, model and year, the number of gallons exactly as on the receipt, dates of purchases, the seller’s full address, and multiply by .025. The Department also wants to remind consumers not to send us their receipts. Records of each purchase must be maintained by the consumer and be available for inspection by the Department of Revenue for three years. Refunds are processed in the order they are received. If all necessary information is provided, the Department is required to pay interest if refunded after 45 days. Consumers may now submit a claim for any purchase made between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.”

The founder of the No Mo Gas Tax App which helps people file more easily by keeping track of fuel receipts and information said she’s noticed many people are having a tough time interpreting the law.

“I know a lot of folks as simple as highway versus non-highway miles, or vehicles. Some people think, well, I don't drive on the highway. So they think they have a non-highway vehicle. That's not the case,” app founder Tammi Hilton said.

Non-highway vehicles are things like boats and tractors, not cars and trucks.

For those of you thinking this doesn’t apply to you because you live in another state, Hilton said that’s not the case.

“If you don't live in the state of Missouri, but you're in the state of Missouri once a week, because you're a truck driver or commuter, you know, logistics, work for yourself doing something, you can still file for this return. This is really a gas tax for people that are purchasing gas in the state of Missouri,” Hilton said.