Hearing sirens in St. Louis County? It's part of 2-day emergency system testing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — If you hear tornado sirens going off Monday and Tuesday morning in St. Louis County, there's no need to worry. This week, St. Louis County is performing a test of its outdoor warning system.

Weather permitting, the county tests its 204 sirens at 11 a.m. on the first Monday of every month. What makes this month different, though, is that annual statewide emergency testing for Missouri and Illinois happens to fall on the same week, which might be confusing for some county residents.

The county tornado drill will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, and the statewide drill will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Tornado sirens are used to warn the public when life-threatening weather is approaching, according to the National Weather Service. The sirens are designed to only be heard by those who are outside, and they serve as a signal to go indoors and tune into local news or weather radio for more information on how to protect yourself and your family.

During the statewide drill, the NWS recommended the public participate in the drill and practice taking cover wherever they are, whether it be at home, work, school or in a business.

To report a siren that does not sound during the testing period, call the Emergency Communications Commission Customer Service Line at 314-615-9551 or send an email to ecc@stlouiscountymo.gov.