'Tourism Trash Force' cleans up downtown St. Louis for Earth Day

Volunteers spent Earth Day picking up trash in downtown St. Louis to make sure it’s as beautiful as possible. Organizers hope to attract more people to the the city.

ST. LOUIS — Two dozen volunteers spent Earth Day picking up trash in downtown St. Louis to make sure it’s as beautiful as possible.

The first Tourism Trash Force cleanup aims to increase tourism. They hope to make it an annual event.

Tourism is a nearly $7 billion dollar industry according to Explore St. Louis. More than 28 million people visit every year.

“Tourism is the 6th largest economic driver to St. Louis,” Katherine Neville with Explore St. Louis said. “We want to make sure the city is as beautiful as possible and that we put our best foot forward.”

The crews were organized by Explore St. Louis, Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District, Inc. and other tourism partners.

“Tourism is a competition to an extent, that people want to come to an area that welcomes them, that embraces them,” Kelli McCrary, executive director of the Downtown CID said. “Beautifying downtown St. Louis is one of those things that's an attraction. The significance with Earth Day, is that it's the perfect day for us to come out and clean the community. Sweep trash. Look for areas of concern so people who live, work, and visit downtown see us in the best way. The best light.”

Crews cleaned around Washington Avenue, Laclede’s Landing, the central business corridor and around Broadway.

