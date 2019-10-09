ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment and fire in Dupo.

A spokesperson for St. Clair County Emergency Management said they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. for a train derailment and fire in the 2400 block of Carondelet Avenue.

Dupo, Illinois is about 15 minutes from St. Louis.

The train is a Union Pacific train. Officials said they don’t know what the train was carrying.

Officials said they are not aware of any injuries. Several dozen homes in the nearby area are being evacuated.

St. Clair County Emergency Management spokesperson Herb Simmons said the American Red Cross is coming to bring the crews water.

Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.





