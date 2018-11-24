A developing storm system will strengthen as it moves across Missouri into Illinois Sunday. Cold air wrapping around the system will change rain to snow during the morning hours on Sunday in northwest Missouri including the Kansas City area.

The changeover will work across the region during the day into the evening.

A band of heavy snow is expected from parts of northeast Kansas into northwest Missouri through southern Iowa and by Sunday night into northwestern Illinois. As temperatures drop below freezing, roads will likely become slick and sloppy.

Complicating matters, winds could gust above 40 m.p.h. leading to blowing and drifting of snow. At times visibility could be reduced below a quarter mile resulting in blizzard or near blizzard conditions. This will likely happen during the day in northwestern and north central Missouri severely impacting travel. These dangerous conditions will spread into northeast Missouri by late in the day and into northwestern Illinois during the evening hours Sunday.

Arctic air will then spill across all of Missouri and Illinois on Monday with high temperatures only in the 20s in the snow covered areas and 30s elsewhere. Winds are expected to diminish during the morning on Monday as the system pulls away from the area.

While St. Louis may see a little snow at the end of the system Sunday evening, the chances for accumulating snow should remain north and northwest of the metro area and are more likely from Columbia to Quincy and points north and west.

