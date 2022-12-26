Travelers wait hours for luggage from Southwest at St. Louis airport

The line was hours long at the Southwest desk in Terminal 2 of the airport.

ST. LOUIS — People reported numerous problems with missing luggage in the Southwest terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Monday.

Some families waited in excess of seven hours in line at the baggage claim desk for Southwest Airlines.

Flights were canceled around the country people reported being stranded in airports near and far, waiting for a confirmed seat to their destination. Some bags arrived at the destination, while others were held up at layovers along the way.

Flight tracking website FlightAware said 80 Southwest flights, or 38%, were canceled out of STL on Sunday, and 96 Southwest flights, or 45%, were canceled Monday. All other airlines had 11 canceled flights Sunday and five canceled flights Monday.

Southwest Airlines attributed the delays to scheduling issues, not staffing issues.

Related Articles Flight canceled due to severe winter weather? Here are your options

We reached out to Southwest Airlines for additional information and they shared this statement:

While I don’t have figures from specific airports where we operate, we are still experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of Winter Storm Elliott’s lingering effects on the totality of our operation. With the weather now considerably more favorable, we continue work to stabilize and improve our operation.

We are re-accommodating as many Customers as possible, based on available space, whose itineraries have been disrupted. Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire. Information for Customers with lost baggage is here: https://www.southwest.com/help/baggage/lost-damaged-baggage

Customers can also speak with a representative at the baggage service office in an airport where we operate or contact Southwest customer service, though we are experiencing abnormally high call volumes.

We have experienced issues connecting our flight crews to their schedules. It is a scheduling issue, not a staffing issue.

Southwest Airlines' website read, "Our phone system is very busy due to high demand. Customers booked during this time may be eligible to rebook or fly standby without any charges. Use our self-service tools to change or cancel your flight."

This is the @SouthwestAir Baggage Office line @flystl right now. I’m told people have been waiting hours for their bags. Some aren’t sure when they will get their bags. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/OFJKe5z5zA — Mercedes Mackay (@MercedesMackay_) December 26, 2022