ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — Sansone Group has acquired Tropicana Lanes and the Clayton Executive Center office buildings in separate deals, the firm told the Business Journal.

An acquisition price of the Richmond Heights properties at Clayton Road and Interstate 170 was not disclosed. Sansone Group partnered with Los Angeles-based Stanton Road Capital on the deals that also included the purchase of the 13 acres of ground underneath the bowling alley and office buildings.

The building that houses the former Layton's restaurant was not part of any deal, though the firm hopes to make improvements to the site sometime in the future, Principal Nick Sansone told the Business Journal.

Both of the Clayton Executive Center buildings are 100 percent occupied with such tenants as SSM, Centene and U.S. Title, he said. Average lease rates for mid-St. Louis County office space leases for $16.18 a square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield research.

