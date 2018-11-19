ST. LOUIS COUNTY – More than 600 students at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School participated in an annual tradition to help St. Louis families in need this holiday season.

This is the 15th year MICDS has participated in the ‘Turkey Train.’

The ‘Turkey Train’ was launched at MICDS to provide a meaningful community service activity and experience that truly makes a difference for area families in need during the Thanksgiving holiday season. All turkeys and canned goods are donated by MICDS students, their families, faculty and staff.

Students formed a line stretching from one end of the campus to the other and passed the donated frozen turkeys from student to student and then to St. Louis area Foodbank trucks.

Last year, MICDS collected 536 turkeys and 3,111 pounds of non-perishable food items – enough food to provide an estimated 10,295 meals for those in need. The MICDS event represents one of the largest donations of food items to the St. Louis Foodbank at Thanksgiving.

The St. Louis area Foodbank is a non-profit food distribution center for organizations that feed hungry people through Eastern Missouri and Southwestern Illinois.

