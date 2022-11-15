x
2 water main breaks reported in Webster Groves

The separate water main breaks happened Tuesday morning.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Crews were working to repair two separate water main breaks in Webster Groves Tuesday morning.

Police said one happened in the 7 a.m. hour at Elm and Lockwood avenues and the other around the same time at Edgar Road and Larkhill Court.

There were some detours as a result of the breaks.

Webster Groves City Hall was closed Tuesday due to the Elm and Lockwood avenues break. The city council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday night was moved to a virtual meeting.

Credit: KSDK
A pipe pulled from the water main break in Webster Groves

A viewer told 5 On Your Side that people living near Edgar Road and Larkhill Court were told to fill containers of water before the water was shut off to repair the break.

Credit: Betsy Primo

